TN Reports 3 More COVID-19 Deaths; Positive Cases Tally Surpasses 9,000 Mark

Chennai, May 13 (PTI) The total COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 9,000 mark on Wednesday with three more deaths and a little over 500 people testing positive, the state government said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 64 while the tally of positive cases stood at 9,227, a health department bulletin said.

The state capital continued to account for a lion's share of the cases with 380 people turning COVID19 positive.

Among the new patients, five people who returned from foreign countries reported positive. Around 21 districts in the state reported no fresh cases on Wednesday while 2,176 people have been discharged, the bulletin said.

