TN Reports 43 New Virus Cases, Aggregate Breaches 1,500 Mark

Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI) As many as 43 people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,520 in the state, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

"While there were 43 new cases, a doctor died on Sunday and another died today taking the aggregate number of deaths in the state to 17, he told reporters here.

A total of 457 people have been discharged from various hospitals after recovery, including 46 today, he said.

