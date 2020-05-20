TN Sees 700 Plus New Virus Cases, Nearly 1,000 Recoveries

Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Three people died of COVID-19 while 743 tested positive in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as the total cases breached the 13,000 mark, while nearly 1,000 others were discharged following recovery, the state government said.

The state's tally stood at 13,191 but the discharge of 987 people brought down the active cases to 7,219, narrowing the gap, in an encouraging sign.

Of the new cases, as many as 83 were returnees from Maharashtra and two women and a man died at government hospitals here pushing the COVID-19 fatalities to 87, a health department bulletin said. Tamil Nadu witnessed 700 plus cases after a gap of seven days and the number of those far discharged exceeded the newly infected for the second time in the past week. On May 16, a total of 939 people recovered and were sent home while 477 reported positive for the pathogen on that day.

In the last three days, the new cases outnumbered the recoveries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)