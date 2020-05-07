To Boost Job Opportunities, MP Starts Registering New Companies, Shops, Contractors in Just One Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): In an attempt to accelerate the creation of job opportunities, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the process of registration or giving license to new companies, shops and contractors would be completed in just one day, which earlier used to take 30 days."To boost job opportunities and development in the state, the process of registration or giving new license to companies, shops, contractors and beedi manufacturers will be completed in just one day as compared to 30 days which used to take earlier," said Chief Minister Chouhan, while speaking to ANI here.Not only that, to create new employment opportunities in the state, Madhya Pradesh has started two new schemes."We have initiated two schemes to provide employment. One is a startup scheme, under which 13 lakh labourers have got the work. We have also given permission for commencing the construction activities to create jobs," added Chouhan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)