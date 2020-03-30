Tokyo Olympics Likely to Start on July 23 Next Year

Tokyo [Japan], Mar 30 (ANI): The Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed last week due to coronavirus pandemic, is expected to start on July 23 next year, Japanese media reported. Sources within the Tokyo Metropolitan Government told Japan's state broadcaster NHK that new dates for the 2020 Tokyo Games have been decided.The decision was taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Tokyo Games organizing committee, and the Tokyo Metropolitan and Japanese governments. Sources said that all agreed on the new schedule. The Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6.On March 24, the IOC had announced the postponement of the Summer Games for about one year. The games were postponed in view of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of nearly 30,000 people globally. (ANI)

