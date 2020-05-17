Total COVID-19 Positive Cases Rise to 1964

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 17 (ANI): Eighteen fresh positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 1964, said State Health Department. With this, the total active cases in the state have risen to 536 while 1366 people have been cured and 35 have died so far. Total 51,812 suspected cases have been reported till date in the state while 47,484 patients have tested negative for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)