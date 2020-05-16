Total COVID Cases Rise to 4,140 in UP as Spitting in Public Made Punishable

Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) With 83 more testing positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the number of total infected cases till date rose to 4,140 in the state.

The state government on Saturday also issued a fresh order making it mandatory to wear face masks in public places and making its breach punishable with fine ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 500.

Spitting in public too was made similarly punishable.

"Out of 4,140 total cases, the total number of active cases in the state now is 1,718 as 2,327 people have been cured and discharged,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

With no death reported on the day, Prasad put the total COVID-19 fatalities in the state at 95.

He said directives have been issued to officials to ensure strict compliance of home quarantine of migrant workers, returning to the state.

Detailing rules for wearing face masks in public, Prasad said, "From now on, moving out in public places without face mask or cover will be punishable.”

The violation of this order for the first two times would attract a fine of Rs 100 and that of Rs 500 on third breach, he said.

Similar fines would be imposed on those violating other lockdown restrictions, he added.

“As of now, only one person is allowed to move on a two-wheeler. If two people are found riding a two-wheeler, the first time they would be fined Rs 250, 2nd time Rs 500 and Rs1000 on third occasion. Thereafter their license would be suspended,” he said.

He said fines similar ones for not wearing face masks would also be imposed on people spitting in public places.

