Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 2,334 in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 2,334 on Monday with 352 new cases and 11 deaths reported in the State today, said the Health Department.So far, a total of 229 patients have been cured and discharged in the State. Maharashtra government has constituted a task force for recommending 'Patient Management Protocol,' especially for very ill patients so that the death rate in Mumbai can be lowered.The task force will have nine expert members which will be led By Dr Sanjay Oak. It will have senior expert doctors from the government and private hospitals.A total of 150 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths due to the coronavirus were reported from Mumbai today, according to BMC. According to the update of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 9,352 on Monday. (ANI)

