Tour Operators' Association Demand Full Refund on Air Tickets Booked for Travel During Lockdown

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) A tour operators' grouping on Friday urged the government to ensure airlines refund money to domestic and international travellers whose tickets were booked for travel during the lockdown period.

The nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections has been extended till May 3. Initially, the lockdown, which began from May 25, was to end on April 14.

The Indian Tour Operators' Association (IATO), which claims to represent around 1,700 members, also said that airfares accrued by domestic carriers from foreign travellers should also be refunded as their visas were cancelled by the government.

The grouping's statement comes a day after the civil aviation ministry issued an advisory to airlines regarding refund of airfares.

Commercial flights remain suspended till May 3 due to the lockdown.

On Thursday, the ministry advised airlines to provide full refund within three weeks to passengers who want to cancel their tickets booked for domestic and international travel during the first lockdown period -- March 25-April 14. It was also applicable for bookings made for travel during the extended lockdown period, which is till May 3.

Initially, carriers refused to make refund and passengers' money has been kept with them by creating a credit shell.

"IATO estimates about three crore jobs will be lost. The association was expecting some relief from the government in terms of refund of airfares but Thursday's announcement about asking the airlines to refund the fares booked only during the first lockdown has left the body completely disappointed," it said in the statement.

Claiming that "crores of rupee" is lying with the domestic carriers on account of bookings made by the foreign travellers for local flights, the association said these these fares should be completely refunded as part of good business practice.

"This will not only send positive signal to the foreign travelers but will help the country get them back when the normal times return," it added.

Similarly, the grouping said all domestic travelers who had booked before the lockdown and their travel date fell during the lockdown, should be given complete refund.

However, the ministry has not mentioned about tickets that were booked prior to the lockdown and for travel during the lockdown period.

Many airlines have announced resumption of services from May 4. Earlier, carriers took bookings for travel from April 15 at a time when there was no official word on whether there would extension of lockdown. An announcement of extending the lockdown till May 3 was made only on April 14.

Against this backdrop, queries sent by PTI to all private domestic airlines on whether they would refund customers in cash in the eventuality of another extension remained unanswered.

