TPCI Urges Govt to Open Meat Export Production Units Amid Surge in Overseas Demand

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on Thursday urged the government to consider opening of the animal husbandry sector completely as huge demand for meat products is arising in countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt and China.

TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said that states like Uttar Pradesh which have a large number of meat factories should allow production and livestock trading facilities.

"'India has a very rich pool of livestock and it can thrust the exports and reinforce its presence in crucial markets within a short time,” he said.

Quoting Fauzan Alavi of Allanasons Pvt Ltd Company, the council said as the meat production units are closed India is not able to supply to the demand arising out of several countries. By the time the government allows opening of the production units, the opportunity might be taken away by countries such as Australia, Brazil, and India might miss it.

The government should allow the units to operate with proper health guidelines, Alavi said.

Further Singla said that the government's decision to open banks and allied support such as customs offices and logistics, warehousing and cargo support will help the exporters to ship goods smoothly.

He added that focus on non-basmati exports on government-to-government sales would help India maintain its strong foothold on the export market and utilise the surplus stock for export proceeds.

"There is a huge demand for non-basmati rice from African, Europeans and Asian countries,"' Singla added.

The country's meat and preparation exports stood at USD 3.25 billion in 2019-20.

