Train with 1,000 Stranded People Leave for J-K from Bengaluru

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): A special train carrying 1,000 stranded people, which departed from Bengaluru on Sunday, will reach Udhampur on May 12."A special train, carrying 1,000 stranded people, departed from Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru (Karnataka) for Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) at 12.30 pm today. It will reach J-K on 12th May," said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir.The special train is being run in the backdrop of the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing the stranded people to reach their native States from different parts of the country.According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 836 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir with nine deaths while the country has recorded 62,939 cases including 19,358 cured and 2,109 deaths so far. (ANI)

