Travis Scott Song Debut Sets Fortnite Record, While Stormi Steals the Show

Washington D.C. [USA], April 25 (ANI): American rapper Travis Scott went live for his record-breaking virtual concert on Fortnite. But, the rapper had to cut it short because his adorable daughter, Stormi, demanded more of his attention.According to TMZ, the rapper debuted his new track, 'Astronomical,' on Thursday night (local time) within the popular video game. It attracted an all-time record audience of 12.3 million concurrent players, and his little 2-year-old was the star of the evening.Travis, Stormi her mom and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner were all online to watch the historic musical/gaming performance, but the toddler seemed to have other interests.In the epic video, once Travis finds the remote, Stormi briefly greets her dad's large audience, then wants to watch a movie.There will be encore presentations on Fortnite until Sunday of Travis' new hit song. (ANI)

