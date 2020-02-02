Tri-Series is Perfect Opportunity to Work on Things: Perry

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 2 (ANI): After securing a win over India, Australia's Ellyse Perry said it is great to have the Tri-Series as it will allow them to work on things ahead of the T20 World Cup."I think I'm really excited about the next couple of games. When you come together initially there's always a bit of a teething period, even though we've been playing a lot of cricket," Cricket.com.au quoted Perry as saying."It's great to have this series and the warm-up games ... this is the perfect opportunity to work on things. You don't want to peak too early, either," she added.Australia registered a four-wicket win over India on Sunday. Perry was at her devastating best as she delivered an all-round performance in the match. Perry took four wickets while giving away just 13 runs before scoring brilliant 49 runs to help her side chase a target of 104 runs. She is happy with the win and her team getting two points."And just winning is important. It wasn't an easy run chase and we didn't make it look very pretty but getting across the line and getting two points on the board is just as important sometimes," Perry said. (ANI)

