Tripura CM Hails Signing of Sonamura-Daudkandi Protocol Route Between India and Bangladesh

Agartala, May 21 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday hailed the signing of Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route between Bangladesh and India, saying it will strengthen bilateral trades of both countries, boost the state's economy and help Tripura emerge as the gateway to the northeast.

The proposed waterway project will connect Tripura's Gomati River with Meghna river of Bangladesh to get access to Ashuganj port of the neighbouring country.

The chief minister took to Twitter and wrote, "On behalf of the people of Tripura I thank @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodiji & Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for approving the Sonamura - Daudkhandi route as an Indo-Bangladesh protocol route. This route will boost State's economy and Tripura will emerge as the gateway of Northeast."

A statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said, "The landmark decision came six days after the Tripura chief minister wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and interacted with him on May 14 on the issue."

Five new protocol routes were announced between the two countries and Sonamura-Daudkandi route on Tripuras River Gomati and Rajshahi-Dhulian-Rajshahi routes were included in the list of Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes signed between High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and Bangladesh Shipping Secretary Md. Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury at Dhaka on Wednesday.

Presently ships and steamers ply from Haldia in West Bengal to Daudkandi in Bangladesh, which is only 80 km from Tripura's Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)