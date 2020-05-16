Truck Driver, Helper Held with 60 Grams Heroin in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, May 16 (PTI) A truck driver and his helper were arrested on Saturday after 60 grams of heroin was recovered from their vehicle in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The truck, heading for Punjab, was stopped for checking at Chadwal on Jammu-Pathankot highway, leading to the seizure of the narcotic substance, a police spokesman said.

He said the driver identified as Ghulam Mohiuddin and his helper Majnoon Ahmad, both residents of Baramulla district, were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

