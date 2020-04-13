Trump Says OPEC+ Planning to Cut Production 20 Mn Bpd

Washington, Apr 13 (AFP) Top global oil producers are considering cutting production by 20 million barrels per day under the terms of a deal to boost prices, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

Trump, who took credit for brokering the deal, said the agreement was bigger than expected and will help the energy industry recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported," Trump tweeted. (AFP)

