Trump Threatens to Adjourn Congress to Push Through Nominations

Washington, Apr 16 (AFP) President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to adjourn the House and Senate to allow him to appoint officials whose nominations he claimed were being blocked by Democrats in Congress.

"I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He accused Democrats in the Senate of stalling the nominations of several top administration officials and said adjourning Congress would allow him to make the appointments. (AFP)

