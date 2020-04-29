TS Tirumurti is India's New Permanent Representative to UN

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): TS Tirumurti has been appointed the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (UN) at New York, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.Tirumurti, presently a Secretary in the MEA, joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1985."TS Tirumurti (IFS:1985), presently Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York," said the MEA in a release.Tirumurti will be replacing Syed Akbaruddin, who held the post since January 2016 and is now retiring.Meanwhile, Namrata S Kumar, Joint Secretary in MEA, has been appointed the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Slovenia.Jaideep Mazumdar, the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Philippines, has been appointed the next Ambassador of India to Austria. (ANI)

