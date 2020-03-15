TTD to Build Mega Multi-crore SV Divya Kshetram in Chennai

Tirupati, Mar 15 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which governs the Lord Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala, will soon build a multi-crore divine complex, compising a temple, a marriage hall and a TTD information centre in Chennai, a senior temple official said here on Sunday.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at Chennai, who responded positively to their request to hand over 11 acres of land at Old Mahabalipuram Road, identified by the Devaswom, to constuct the "Sri Venkateswara Divya Kshetram", TTD Public Relations Officer Dr T Ravi told PTI.

"The Chief Minister also agreed to favour all the issues pertaining to TTD in Tamil Nadu during his discussions with Subba Reddy and Anil Kumar Singhal, the PRO said.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, TTD would lay the foundation for construction of a Rs five crore shrine dedicated to Goddess Sri Padmavathi, known as Alamel Mangai, at Chennai on April 9, the official said.

After holding discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Subba Reddy would take a decision on the construction of the temple on the site donated to TTD by R Kumaragurum, an MLA representing Ulundurpet in Tamil Nadu, Ravi added.

