Tulip Garden Comes Up in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand's first Tulip garden has come up over 50 hectares of forest land in Pithoragarh district.Tulip, the flower from Holland, bloomed in the region after successful conduction of its trial for its growth in Munsyari area of the district, which is situated at an altitude of 7,000 feet."Research wing of Uttarakhand Forest Dept (UFD) successfully conducted suitability trial for tulip flowering in Munsyari area of Pithoragarh district, which is at an altitude of around 7000 feet Germination and flowering both were excellent," said Sanjiv Chaturvedi, UFD Research Wing Head.Experts believe that Munsyari's height and climate conditions are more suitable for the germination and flowering of the Tulip. (ANI)

