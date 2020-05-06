TVS Motor Resumes Manufacturing as Lockdown Restrictions Ease

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers TVS Motor Company has re-started its operations in India across all factories at Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Mysuru in Karnataka and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.The company has designed a comprehensive preparedness manual for the employees to ensure complete adherence to necessary safety guidelines to help minimise the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.At all its manufacturing facilities, TVS Motor has undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure the safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and the highest standards of hygiene.Work from home option also continues for a certain category of people in adherence to respective state government guidelines."The safety of employees and community is of paramount importance," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.TVS Motor had suspended all manufacturing operations at its plants in India and Indonesia after the countrywide lockdown began on March 25.The two and three-wheeler manufacturer is the flagship company of 8.5 billion dollar TVS Group.(ANI)

