Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Recreates Crime Scene at Ex-Judge Giribala Singh’s Residence Using Dummy Body

Bhopal, June 1: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday visited the residence of former district judge Giribala Singh, accused in the Twisha Sharma dowry-harassment case, and actively recreated the crime scene. As part of the ongoing probe, the team used a dummy body to gather crucial evidence in the presence of accused Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh. On Sunday, a silent protest was held demanding justice in the death of Twisha Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The protest comes after Sharma, a resident of Noida, died in Bhopal on May 12 after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family. Twisha Sharma was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI at Former District Judge Giribala Singh’s Residence Recreates Victim’s Final Moments Using Dummy (Watch Videos).

Speaking to ANI, Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, said that they have full faith that the truth will come out. "This case is no longer about Twisha. We are gathered here today to express the unity that we are feeling. So many people have come up to support us. A gathering was organised by the society, and we are here to attend that... We have full faith that the truth will come out," he told ANI. Earlier on May 29, the ashes of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, the victim of the high-profile Bhopal alleged dowry death case, were immersed in the Ganga River in Rishikesh. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Former Judge Giribala Singh Arrested by CBI in Connection With Daughter-in-Law’s Alleged Dowry Death.

CBI Recreates Crime Scene in Twisha Sharma Death Case With Dummy Body

#WATCH | Bhopal | Twisha Sharma death case | As part of CBI's ongoing investigation, the CBI team, along with Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh, recreate the crime scene at their residence in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/6N5vaQExXt — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 1, 2026

Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, stated that his daughter had a deep attachment to Rishikesh and to the Ganga River. The Bhopal District court has sent former judge and mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh to a five-day CBI remand till June 2. The Special Judge Shobhana Bhalave allowed the CBI to take both accused into custody for five days for further interrogation.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)