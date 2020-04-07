Two Areas in Srinagar Sealed After Several COVID-19 Cases Detected

Srinagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Authorities in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday declared two areas of the city -- Eidgah and Lal Bazar -- as containment zones and sealed them to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection after several positive cases were detected.

No inward or outward movement of people is allowed in such zones.

"All entry and exit points of Eidgah and Lal Bazar areas of Srinagar were Tuesday sealed. The sealing of the areas comes in the wake of their declaration as containment zones after several cases of COVID-19 affected persons were reported from there," an official spokesman said.

The spokesman said it is also aimed at enabling smooth conduct of the survey in the areas being declared containment zones as ordered by the government.

The proposed survey is aimed at determining whether the infection has spread in the area and whether there is a need for isolating any of the residents, he said.

The authorities have put in place a plan for ensuring smooth supplies of essential commodities and services in all areas which have been sealed.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar city has been divided into 25 administrative zones for conducting door-to-door surveillance to help in the efforts to contain CoVID-19 spread.

An official said joint teams of several departments comprising of Medical, Revenue, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Census, Election and ICDS staff would conduct door-to-door surveillance in the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)