Two Dead in House Collapse in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) Two persons were killed on Sunday when an under-construction house collapsed in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The house collapsed around 2 am in remote Dharamshal village, trapping two persons who were asleep in one of the rooms, a police official said.

He said the local residents immediately launched a rescue operation.

The two trapped persons – Mohammad Pervaiz (30) and Manzoor Hussain (28) – were found dead under the debris, he added.

The bodies were removed by police and further details are awaited, the official said.

