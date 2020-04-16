Two Jails Turned into Quarantine Centres for New Inmates in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday said it has turned two jails into quarantine centres for new inmates to check the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said new inmates will be sent to Barnala and Patti jails for quarantine after their proper medical examination.

In an official statement, Randhawa said 202 inmates of Barnala district jail have been shifted to the Central Jail, Bathinda, and 100 shifted to Nabha jail.

He said 110 prisoners have been moved to Muktsar from Patti jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)