Two Minor Brothers Drowned in Pond in Bihar's Darbhanga

Darbhanga, Apr 14 (PTI) Two minor brothers drowned while taking bath in a pond in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place at Kujji village under the jurisdiction of Pataur Sahayak police station of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Chandra Madhav Bhandari (11) and Ishwar Madhav Bhandari (10), Bahadur block Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar said.

Both had gone to take bath in a village pond and slipped into deep waters and met their watery grave, he added.

Bodies have been fished out of the pond with the help of local divers and sent to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital for autopsy, Kumar said

The circle officer said that Rs 4 lakh has been given as ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased apart from Rs 20,000 ex-gratia to deceased's family under family welfare benefit scheme.

