Two More COVID-19 Cases in Ghaziabad

Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Ghaziabad district, taking the total number of cases to 56 in the State.Both the husband and wife are residents of Saviour society and are working in private firms."We came to know about the positive reports of two persons who were examined by Dr Lal's path lab. We got to know that both of them are admitted at Greater Noida Medical College," Narendra Gupta, CMO, Ghaziabad, said.He said that all 21 people who came in contact of these two persons have been quarantined. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)