Two More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Chhattisgarh's Korba, State Count at 33

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, said officials on Tuesday."2 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 33 including 10 discharged/cured," All India Institute Of Medical Sciences-Raipur said in a statement.Korba had on April 12 reported 7 coronavirus cases. With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

