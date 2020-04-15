Two More COVID-19 Cases Surface in Punjab; Total Count 186

Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases rose to 186 in Punjab on Wednesday with two more people testing positive for the infection.

So far, the infection has claimed 13 lives in the state.

The fresh cases were reported from Patiala and Sangrur, a medical bulletin said.

Mohali is the worst-hit district in the state with 56 cases followed by Jalandhar from where 25 cases have been reported till date. The state government had started rapid testing, a kind of blood test that gives quick results, in both districts on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, 22 cases has been reported from Pathankot; 19 in Nawanshahr, 11 each in Ludhiana, Mansa and Amritsar; seven in Hoshiarpur; four in Moga; three each in Rupnagar, Patiala, Sangrur and Faridkot; two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala and Barnala; and one each in Muktsar and Gurdaspur.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support while 27 people have been discharged after treatment.

A total of 5,193 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 4,404 tested negative for the infection while reports of 603 are still awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)