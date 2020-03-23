Two More COVID-19 Positive Cases in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow on Monday, taking the total count to 33 in Uttar Pradesh, King George's Medical University (KGMU) said.The two persons from Pilibhit and Kanpur have a travel history to the Middle East region and the United States."Two more persons, from Pilibhit and Kanpur, were tested positive in Lucknow today. They have a travel history to the Middle East region and the US. A total of 19 positive cases have come to KGMU so far," KGMU said.The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on Monday crossed 467, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)