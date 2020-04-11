Two More Test Positive for Coronavirus in HP, Total Count 33

Shimla, Apr 11 (PTI) Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 33, a senior health official said.

The two new cases have been reported from Una district, which has the maximum number of confirmed cases at 14.

Twenty-one patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the hill-state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Out of the total 33 patients, six have recovered and two died, he said.

A 70-year-old woman from Delhi, who was staying in a guest house with her husband in Solan district, died due to COVID-19 on April 2.

Four people, all relatives of the 70-year-old woman, were shifted from Solan to a private hospital outside the state as per their wish, Dhiman said.

Fourteen cases have been reported from Una, followed by 10 from Solan, four each from Kangra and Chamba districts and one from Sirmaur district, he added.

