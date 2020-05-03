Two New COVID-19 Cases in Odisha, Tally Mounts to 159

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], May 3 (ANI): Two new COVID-19 cases were reported from Odisha on Sunday morning, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 159 in the state.According to the state health department, the total number of active cases are 102. 56 people have been cured and there has been one death linked to the deadly infection."Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha. Total positive cases in the state stand at 159 which includes 102 active cases, 56 cured/recovered and 1 death," state health department stated.The new cases were detected in Ganjam district, which was free from COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

