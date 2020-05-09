Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Tally at 216

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the tally to 216.As many as 121 patients have been recovered here so far while 93 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 59,662, including 39,834 active cases.Till now, 17,846 patients have been cured and discharged and 1,981 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

