Two Police Personnel Suspended in Connection with Palghar Incident

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Two police personnel of Kasa Police Station have been suspended in connection with the Palghar incident on Sunday wherein three persons were killed after being beaten up by villagers, said Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh. "Two police personnel of Kasa Police Station have been suspended in connection with the Palghar incident," Singh said on Monday.Three people -- Swami Kalpvruksha Giri, Swami Sushil Giri and their driver Nilesh Telgade, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle of Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves. They were brought to the hospital in the wee hours of April 17 and were declared dead.A video related to the incident is viral on social media, in which it can be seen that villagers damaged the car of the deceased using sticks, stones and other objects. Police reached the spot immediately but still, villagers continued to attack the three men, said K Shinde, District Magistrate, Palghar on Sunday.An FIR has been filed against 110 people, who have been arrested, and out of which 101 accused have been sent to the police custody till April 30. Nine minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home, police said. (ANI)

