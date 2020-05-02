Two Special Trains Carrying Migrant Workers Departed from Kerala

Kochi/ Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): Two special trains each from Aluva and Kozhikode railway station carrying migrant workers departed to Odisha and Jharkhand respectively on Saturday.A special train with over 1100 people on-board departed from Aluva railway station for Bhubaneswar in Odisha. Another special train carrying migrant workers left from Kozhikode railway station for Jharkhand.On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

