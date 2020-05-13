Two Workers Die, Another Injured After Fall from Tank at Biofuel Plant in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI): Two workers died and another was injured when they fell from atop a storage tank at a biofuel unit in neighbouring Sangareddy district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Zaheerabad mandal, around 110 km from here, when the three workers were engaged in welding work on one of the tanks storing biodiesel and other biofuels, they said. According to a police official, when the trio was doing welding work, the tank's roof/lid came off with a loud noise apparently due to "pressure" following which they fell from around 20 feet height.

Two of them died on the spot after sustaining grievous head injuries while another person was shifted to a government hospital with injuries,the official said. The deceased were aged between 28 and 30 and all of them hailed from Sangareddy district.

The official said it was not clear how the roof/lid blew off and the matter was under investigation.

The incident has occurred after the styrene vapour leak from the LG polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday last claimed 12 lives and left over 300 people hospitalised with various ailments.PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)