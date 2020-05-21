Uddhav Thackeray to Take Part in Meeting of Opposition Parties Called by Sonia Gandhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will join the video conference meeting of opposition parties called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra Chief Minister "will join" video conferencing organised by Sonia Gandhi.Thackeray heads the coalition government in Maharashtra in which Congress is a partner.However, AAP will not join the meeting, party leader Sanjay Singh said.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also confirmed that she will participate in the meeting.Gandhi has called a meeting of opposition parties on May 22 on the coronavirus crisis and the movement of migrant labourers to their native states.The sources said Gandhi will chair the meeting via video conferencing which is expected to be held at 3 pm.The sources said that Congress has invited opposition parties and the focus of the meeting will be on coronavirus crisis with an emphasis on the "tremendous difficulties" faced by migrant labourers returning to their homes in different states.They said AAP has not been invited for the meeting. The sources said NCP chief Sharad Pawar, JMM leader Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, DMK leader MK Stalin, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav are among leaders from 20 parties likely to take part in the meeting. (ANI)

