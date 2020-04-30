U'khand COVID-19 Count Reaches 57, 21 Are Active Cases

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): With two new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand on Thursday, the total count reached to 57 in the state, the health department said."2 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 57," the state health department said in a statement.According to the data revealed by the health department, the total number of cases includes 36 recovered and 21 active cases.Meanwhile, With 1,823 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 67 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 33,610, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)