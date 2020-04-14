U'khand Govt to Set Up Taskforce to Study Impact of Lockdown on Economy: CM

Dehradun, Apr 14 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government will set up a taskforce to study the impact of coronavirus lockdown on the state's economy, especially the service sector which had been hit hard, and suggest ways to revive it.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said he had asked the chief secretary to form a group of young people who have a good understanding of financial matters to study the effects of the lockdown on the state's economy especially the service sector.

"We focused much on the service sector over the past three years but it has been hit hard and its revival will take time. We want to have a sort of taskforce that could convert the disadvantages of the current situation into opportunities," Rawat told reporters here soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement about extension of the lockdown till May 3.

The taskforce will advise the government on how to perform better with the limited resources at its disposal, he said.

However, Rawat welcomed the extension saying it was a well thought decision which would stop the spread of the pandemic.

"The mantra of social distance given by the prime minister combined with caution and discipline alone can defeat the challenge of COVID-19," the chief minister said.

Rawat was among the chief ministers who had favoured extension of the lockdown to contain the pandemic.

When asked about what will be done about districts which have not reported a single positive case so far, Rawat said a call will be taken only after the Centre's guidelines on the extension of the lockdown are received on wednesday.

"We will take a decision as per the Centre's guidelines. I can only say we are committed to stop the pandemic in its tracks. Whatever the experts advise us to do to overcome the challenge will be done," he said.

Replying to a question Rawat said the schedule of the beginning of the Chardham yatra will not be affected by the extended lockdown.

The portals of the famous Himalayan shrines will be thrown open for devotees on the same dates as announced earlier, he said.

Chardham yatra is scheduled to begin this year on April 26 with the opening of Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines. Kedarnath temple will open on April 29 followed by Badrinath on April 30.

