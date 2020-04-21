UK's Boris Johnson Holds Phone Talks with Trump

World. (File Image)

London [UK], April 21 (Sputnik/ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held phone talks with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.The two leaders discussed US-UK cooperation during the Prime Minister's first conversation with another international leader since his discharge from hospital after contracting COVID-19."The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon and thanked him for his good wishes while he was unwell. The leaders agreed on the importance of a coordinated international response to coronavirus, including through the G7 - which the US currently chairs," the spokesperson said.Johnson and Trump agreed to enhance cooperation between London and Washington amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the spokesperson added, reiterating the UK government's plans to conclude a free trade deal with the US in due course."They also discussed continued UK-US cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. The leaders committed to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement as soon as possible," the spokesperson stated.Johnson announced his positive test for COVID-19 on March 27. He was hospitalised ten days later after still displaying symptoms and received treatment in an intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated.The Prime Minister was discharged from hospital on April 12 and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab is standing in for Johnson as he continues his recovery. (Sputnik/ANI)

