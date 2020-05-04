Umbrella Used for Social Distancing at Liquor Shops in Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Even as social distancing norms were flouted at liquor shops at places in Andhra Pradesh, people in Guntur district used umbrellas outside liquor shops in areas of Guntur district to ensure social distancing to contain coronavirus.Police of Tenali town came up with an innovative idea to maintain social distancing at liquor shops with the help of umbrellas.People have been asked to come with umbrellas as it can help keep three-feet distance between buyers and beat the heat too. (ANI)

