UN Chief Urges Security Council to Be United on Pandemic

World. (File Image)

United Nations, Apr 10 (AFP) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Thursday for the Security Council to unite in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it "the fight of a generation -- and the 'raison d'etre' of the United Nations itself."

"A signal of unity and resolve from the Council would count for a lot at this anxious time," he told the group which was holding its first meeting on the new coronavirus by videoconference.

The contents of Guterres' speech was relayed to AFP by diplomats attending the session, which was still ongoing. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)