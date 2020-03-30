'Unfortunate' That Kabul Gurdwara Attack Took Place, Says Hardeep Puri

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said it was "very unfortunate" that the Kabul gurdwara attack took place when the prayers were going on in the context of coronavirus pandemic."It is very unfortunate that while the 'ardas' (prayer) was going on in the Gurdwara Sahib, a terrorist attack took place. The ardas was in the context of the pandemic. At that time, terrorists struck and many innocent lives were lost," he told ANI.The Union Minister said that the Centre has brought back the mortal remains of Tian Singh, an Indian national living in Kabul in Afghanistan, and other Indian nationals killed in the attack. At least 27 people were killed in the attack that took place on March 25."We are cremating one of our sons of India, who was living in Kabul, Sardar Tian Singh Ji, my heart goes out to the family and the government India did what it always does, brought back the mortal remains and mortal remains of others," Puri said.The minister also said that the Indian government will "very carefully" watch the situation in Afghanistan as it would be providing more security to the Sikh community and appropriate decisions will have to be taken. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)