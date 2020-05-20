Unfortunate That UP Govt is Not Allowing Buses for Migrant Workers: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that it is unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing buses for migrant workers."If Congress is arranging food and buses for people, every government should welcome it. Not giving permission at borders, arresting leaders and doing petty politics, is it justified? It is unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing buses," Pilot said.Earlier, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had lashed out at the UP government for not letting the buses arranged by the Congress enter the state to ferry migrants. He stated that the Yogi Adityanath government is indulging in "cheap politics".The Congress had on Tuesday asserted that party members along with the fleet of buses will remain at the Uttar Pradesh border till 4 pm on May 20 to wait for the state government's nod on further movement. (ANI)

