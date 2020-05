Union Coach Fischer to Miss Bayern Clash After Quarantine Breach

Berlin, May 15 (AFP) Bundesliga giant-killers Union Berlin will be without head coach Urs Fischer for Sunday's home clash against Bayern Munich after he broke the team quarantine following a family bereavement.

The Bundesliga becomes the first top European league to resume this weekend behind closed doors despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines for the German top flight's restart include a week-long quarantine for every club, which Fischer broke on Monday to join his family after the death of his father-in-law.

The Swiss plans to return to Berlin on Saturday, but will not rejoin the team, because he broke the German Football League (DFL) guidelines, the club said Friday.

"All our sympathy goes to the Fischer family in this difficult time," said Union president Dirk Zingler.

In the build-up to Sunday's game, Fischer's assistant coach Markus Hoffmann will take charge of Union and be on the bench for the match.

According to DFL guidelines, Fischer will only return to the team after two negative tests for the coronavirus.

Mid-table Union, in their first ever season in the top division, are a force to be reckoned with at home having beaten previous league leaders Dortmund and Moenchengladbach this season.

However, the terraces of their east Berlin stadium will be empty Sunday with Bayern looking to build on their four-point lead in their bid to win an eighth straight league title. AFP

