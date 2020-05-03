Union HRD Minister Releases Alternative Academic Calendar for Classes 9th and 10th

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday released the alternative academic calendar for classes 9th and 10th as all schools continue to remain closed due to countrywide lockdown.Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that this calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education. However, it has taken into account, the varying levels of access to such tools-Mobile, Radio, Television, SMS and various social media, according to an official statement.Pokhriyal further said that the fact that many of us may not have internet facility in the mobile, or may not be able to use different social media tools- such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc., the calendar guides teachers to further guide parents and students through SMS on mobile phones or through voice call.Parents are expected to help elementary stage students to implement this calendar.The Minister informed that alternative academic calendar for classes 11th and 12th and subject areas will be released very soon.He added that this calendar will cater to the need of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Need). The link for audiobooks, radio programmes, video programme will be included.The Minister informed that the calendar covers experiential learning activities such as arts education, physical exercises, yoga, etc.This Calendar contains class-wise and subject-wise activities in tabular forms. It includes activities related to four languages as subject areas, i.e., Hindi English, Urdu and Sanskrit.He further informed that this calendar also gives space to the strategies of reducing stress and anxiety among teachers, students and parents, read the statement. (ANI)

