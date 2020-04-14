Union Minister Kulaste Resumes Office

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste announced that he has resumed office on Monday.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to end on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Kulaste said he has resumed his office at Udyog Bhawan in the national capital.

"Resumed my responsibility today at the Steel Ministry, Udyog Bhawan. We are here to work for the betterment of the country under the leadership & guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona," the minister said.

The minister also lauded social workers, doctors, health workers, media persons, sanitisation workers for their role in fight against coronavirus.

