UP Govt 'did Not Authorise' Aman Mani Tripathi to Travel to Uttarakhand

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday clarified that it did not authorise Independent MLA from Nautanwa, Aman Mani Tripathi to travel to Uttarakhand."There are reports in media about MLA Aman Mani Tripathi being authorised to go to Uttarakhand. It is clarified that the State government did not authorise him to travel to Uttarakhand and he is responsible for his own actions. Linking the Chief Minister to the incidence is condemnable," reads an official statement.Tripathi and others were arrested allegedly for violating lockdown norms and misbehaving with government officials on Sunday. The incident occurred at Gauchar of Chamoli district where his entourage was stopped for screening by the officials on duty.Tripathi, along with 10 others, was on a scheduled trip to Badrinath and Kedarnath with the requisite permission of Uttarakhand Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash."Aman Mani Tripathi had come from Uttar Pradesh, along with others in three vehicles. They were stopped at Gauchar barrier. Without stopping, they carried on and reached Karnaprayag. An argument ensued with the doctors and administration officials deployed for screening. The group was forced to return," said Karnaprayag SDM Vaibhav Gupta.State DG, Law and Order, Ashok Kumar told ANI that an FIR has been registered against Tripathi and 11 other persons under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act."After arrested, they were served a notice and sent back to Uttar Pradesh," added Gupta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)