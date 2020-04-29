UP Has 2,115 COVID-19 Positive Cases: Principal Health Secretary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): As many as 2,115 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh till date, according to Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health.Prasad further said that the 2,115 cases include 1,602 active cases. While, 477 patients have been discharged after making complete recovery, 36 deaths have been reported due to the virus in the state so far.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 31,332, including 22,629 active cases of the virus.So far, 7,695 patients have been cured and discharged while 1,007 deaths have been recorded, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

