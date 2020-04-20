UP: Probe Ordered into Alleged Thrashing of Farmer's Son, 2 Daughters by Police

Badaun (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) A probe was on Monday ordered into the alleged beating up of a farmer's son and two teenage daughters by the police here for defying lockdown.

The alleged incident took place in Utrarna village in Musajhag area here when Jitin, son of Satyapal Singh Yadav, was unloading hay from a tractor-trolley, according to the police complaint.

A beat constable arrived there and began hitting Jitin. When his family members intervened, the policeman left. However, he returned later with his colleagues, dragged Jitin out of his house and began thrashing him, it was alleged in the complaint.

Jitin's two sisters – Shivani (14) and Shivali (18) – too were beaten by the police when they came to the rescue of their brother. The injured were hospitalised and their condition is stable, the complaint said.

Taking note of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi ordered a probe and assured that the guilty will be punished.

"I have directed SP City Jitendra Kumar Srivastava to probe the matter. As soon as his report come, action will be taken against the guilty," Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, Srivastava has visited the village and recorded the statement of victims and villagers.

Former MP and Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav has criticised the police action.

